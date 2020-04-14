SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police in Sacramento have arrested a woman in connection to the death of her young son.
The Sacramento Police Department says they were called to a local hospital early Saturday morning to investigate a boy’s recent death. Hospital staff told officers that the circumstances around his death appeared suspicious.
After an investigation, detectives found that the boy’s mother – 32-year-old Cassandra Archuleta – was allegedly responsible for his death.
Archuleta was arrested on Sunday, police say, and booked into Sacramento County Jail without bail. She is facing charges of homicide and assault resulting in the death of a child under 8, according to the jail booking log.
Authorities have not released the exact cause of the death for the boy. His name and age are also being withheld at this time.
Detectives say they don’t believe there are any other suspects in the case.