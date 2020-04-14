Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — San Francisco police arrested a suspect wanted for the fatal shooting of a man in a Modesto grocery store parking lot last week.
Sailiuta Matau was located on Tuesday in San Francisco and arrested on an outstanding warrant for the murder of Donald Patterson. Patterson was shot and killed on April 9 in the FoodMaxx parking lot.
Another suspect, Kahlil Thorne, was arrested Thursday afternoon.
Employees at the grocery store said Patterson was a regular customer at the store and was in the parking lot when he was shot.