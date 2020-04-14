UNEMPLOYMENT:Get answers to commonly asked questions about filing unemployment claims in California
MODESTO (CBS13) — San Francisco police arrested a suspect wanted for the fatal shooting of a man in a Modesto grocery store parking lot last week.

Khalil Thorne, 19, was arrested on homicide and attempted robbery charges. (credit: Modesto Police Department)

Sailiuta Matau was located on Tuesday in San Francisco and arrested on an outstanding warrant for the murder of Donald Patterson. Patterson was shot and killed on April 9 in the FoodMaxx parking lot.

Another suspect, Kahlil Thorne, was arrested Thursday afternoon.

Employees at the grocery store said Patterson was a regular customer at the store and was in the parking lot when he was shot.

 

 

