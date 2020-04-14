



A Sonora man was arrested on Monday for allegedly pistol-whipping another man with a gun.

On Friday evening, just after 8 p.m., Sonora police received reports of a disturbance at a homeless camp near a Lowe’s hardware store. Police went to the camp and spoke to the victim, a man, who says he was assaulted by 28-year-old Corey Ross of Sonora.

Police believe that Ross ran off as soon as they arrived at the camp.

The victim says he and Ross knew each other had a confrontation over an alleged theft during which Ross pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and hit the victim on the head with it. Ross then reportedly cocked the gun, pointed it at the victim’s face and threatened to kill him.

Although the victim sustained injuries to his head and torso, none of his injuries were severe.

On Monday around 5 p.m., a police officer recognized Ross’ van and was able to find Ross. He then arrested Ross on charges related to Friday’s incident. The officer also found a pellet gun believed to have been used in the beating of the victim.

At the time of his arrest, Ross was with 28-year-old Michael A. Ramos of Jamestown who was wanted on two outstanding felony warrants.