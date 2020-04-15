MLB Team Employees Are The Subjects Of A Massive Nationwide Coronavirus Antibody StudyWith the goal to measure the prevalence of the coronavirus infection among the US population, nearly 10,000 employees within Major League Baseball have volunteered to be part of a nationwide coronavirus antibody study.

After Dumping Kyle Larson For Using N-word, McDonald's Apologizes For Banning Black People From RestaurantOne of the major companies that cancelled its sponsorship of NASCAR star and Elk Grove native Kyle Larson for making a racist remark is itself coming under fire for banning black people from a restaurant in China.

CBS Sports And NFL Team Up To Re-Air Classic NFL On CBS GamesLeading into the NFL Draft, CBS Sports joins with the NFL to re-broadcast 15 recent NFL games including two Tom Brady-Peyton Manning matchups.

Doctors Believe 49ers Super Bowl Loss May Have Helped Stem Early Coronavirus SpreadAfter three months of battling the Bay Area’s coronavirus outbreak, UCSF doctors have a unique take on the role the San Francisco 49ers loss in the Super Bowl may have played in slowing the early spread of the virus.