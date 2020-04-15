



SACRAMENTO(CBS13) — As the coronavirus continues to spread in California, many still have questions about testing.

CBS13 got an inside look at the Verily drive-thru testing site at Cal Expo.

Before even arriving at Cal Expo to get tested, an appointment must first be made online after answering a series of screening questions. You can fill out the form here.

But not everyone who signs up for free testing qualifies due to current testing capacity.

“In order for someone to get an appointment they have to exhibit some symptoms,” said Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye.

The drive-thru testing site is limited to people with mild to moderate symptoms. There are three stations a person will drive through starting at the front gate where your appointment will be verified including your identification.

At station 2 officials say a requisition for testing will be put on the window of your vehicle.

You’ll then drive to a testing bay where a nurse like Jim Austin will swab the inside of your nose, to the back of your throat.

“The most I’ve done was 67 in one shift,” Austin said.

Dozens of swabs are done at the drive-thru testing site every day and sent to the lab. The county says results typically take 3 to 10 days depending on the backlog and the lab’s turnaround time.

“We know from the results that our positive rate is about 5% to 10%,” said Dr. Kasirye.

Nurse Austin says if you qualify and plan on getting tested, stay calm.

“The process once you start talking to them and say it may itch, it may cause you to sneeze or cough. You have them take a deep breath and once they relax it’s not as uncomfortable,” he said.

So far, 2,700 people have gone through the site.