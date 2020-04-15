SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Three people were killed in a crash on Highway 160 in the Sacramento River Delta on Tuesday, authorities say.

The scene was just north of Sherman Island Cross Road, between Rio Vista and Antioch.

According to California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento division, around 6:50 p.m., a sedan heading northbound on SR-160 went out of control and crossed into the oncoming lane – right into the path of a pickup truck.

The pickup was not able to avoid sedan and it struck the passenger side of the car.

Officers say the three people inside the sedan – two adults and a juvenile – were killed in the crash; the two people inside the pickup suffered minor injuries.

It’s unclear exactly why the sedan driver lost control, CHP says, but drugs and alcohol are being investigated as possible factors.

Traffic through the area was blocked through most of the night.

The names of the three people killed are not being released at this point.