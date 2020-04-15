PENRYN (CBS13) — Authorities say they have arrested four men suspected of burglarizing the home of a deceased Penryn man.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the morning of April 2, deputies responded to the 7000 block of Callison Road to investigate a report of property lying on the side of the road.

At the scene, deputies discovered a lot of property in front of the home, including two chainsaws and a box of tools.

A deputy soon found an open shed door on the property – as well as a trail through that led them right to the hiding place of one suspect.

The suspect took off, but deputies soon caught him. Deputies were then led to a nearby property where more stolen items – including three weapons that belonged to the original property – were discovered.

In total, four men were subsequently arrested: 46-year-old Issac Lindsay, 45-year-old Michael Gordon, 58-year-old James Muckelrath and 53-year-old Joseph Billotte.

Detectives say the home belonged to a man who passed away back in February.