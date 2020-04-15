Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — A driver is suspected of driving under the influence after reportedly driving through a stop sign and colliding with another vehicle Wednesday evening.
According to Modesto CHP, the driver of a Lincoln SUV was traveling “at a high rate of speed” on Inyo Avenue when it failed to stop at Istick Road and collided with another vehicle.
The crash caused the Lincoln to overturn into a residential yard. Officers say the driver of the Lincoln was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries then arrested for felony DUI.
The other driver only sustained minor injuries.