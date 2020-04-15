Hand-Wash Karaoke Challenge Bringing Awareness To Folsom Small Businesses & Food BankIf you’ve seen videos of Folsom business owners, politicians and other leaders singing while washing their hands, you’re not having another crazy quarantine dream. It’s a part of a new online challenge started by Rob Ross after he teamed up with the Folsom Chamber of Commerce.

2 hours ago

What Is Herd Immunity? In the coming months, you will start to hear the term “herd immunity,” used by journalists, politicians, and medical professionals in relation to the novel coronavirus. So what is herd immunity?

2 hours ago

Man Climbs A Cross In Citrus Heights Is Coaxed Down By CigaretteThe shirtless man climbed up a cross at the Advent Lutheran Church in Citrus Heights.

2 hours ago

Farm Business Boost During Coronavirus Lockdown?It’s definitely a chunk of lost revenue for farmers, but some are making up for the loss and are actually busier than ever.

2 hours ago

College Town To Ghost TownWith UC Davis classes canceled and students out of town, thousands of customers are lost when they’re needed most. But local businesses said the locals are stepping up to fill the gap.

2 hours ago