



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Raley’s unveiled their new supermarket and pharmacy on Freeport Boulevard on Wednesday. Its construction was planned long before the novel coronavirus, but its design is appropriate given new pandemic protocols.

“We have had a line here since 4:30 a.m. We opened at 6 a.m.,” said Kevin Buffalino, a Raley’s representative.

A new Raley’s in the new normal. No more than 75 customers were let in at a time in order to maintain the required social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I think that is a great idea and the line moved quick,” said one shopper. “I wasn’t out there for long.”

Inside the 55,000 square foot store are wider aisles and more space.

“I have shopped at the other one for years but this one is nicer,” Vicki Sands said.

Masks are not required but are recommended for customers and employees at Raley’s stores.

More precautions including sanitizing carts and clear plastic barriers at checkout.

And as for essentials, the store hadn’t even been open for two hours and they were almost out of toilet paper.

“I am going to grab one bag at least. Hey, why not?” said one man.

This store replaces the old one next door, which had been there since 1941. Raley’s customers will recognize the original neon Capitol Nursery sign and a few other items.

“This store continues our tradition of healthy and fresh foods,” said Buffalino.

The grocery retailer encourages customers to come but to do so responsibly by limiting trips. Shoppers are buying in.

“I am actually shopping not only for myself but my cousins,” said one woman.

The new store has a mezzanine tasting room and outdoor eating area, but those are still closed because of coronavirus restrictions.