



Law enforcement agencies in Sacramento County say they’re going to start taking enforcement action on violations of the Public Health Order.

The health order went into effect on March 20, ordering people to stay at home unless they need to go out for essential purposes, but there are many people who aren’t following the order. In a statement issued Wednesday, the Sacramento Police Department said that while education about the Public Health Order remains the main focus of all agencies, they will now take enforcement action against violations that “clearly put the health and safety of our communities in jeopardy.”

Law enforcement agencies in Sacramento County have reportedly responded to calls involving large house parties and other gatherings that were clearly in violation of the Public Health Order. In Wednesday’s statement, police also pointed to a sideshow over the weekend that was not only dangerous but violated rules of social distancing. In addition to citing appropriate vehicle code and penal code violations, law enforcement agencies throughout the Sacramento region will begin conducting enforcement on reoccurring or blatant violations of this Health Order.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus In The Greater Sacramento Region: Where Are The Confirmed Cases?

Agencies that will enforce the order include police departments in the cities of Sacramento, Elk Grove, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Galt, Rancho Cordova, Sacramento County Parks Police, Fulton-El Camino Parks, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

“It is important for folks to understand that all of Sacramento law enforcement is united in our desire to keep our communities safe, and in our willingness to enforce the order against unreasonable violations,” Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones stated.

“We know that the vast majority of our community will continue to comply with the Public Health Order, and an educational approach will still be effective,” said Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn. “This move towards limited enforcement addresses those that blatantly put the community at risk by engaging in obvious violations of the Public Health Order.”

Violating either a state or a local isolation order constitutes a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to 90 days in jail and/or a fine between $50 and $1,000. Each day of violation is a separate offense with jail and/or a fine between $50 and $1,000. In addition, anyone who violates, refuses, or willfully neglects to obey any lawful order or regulation during a state of emergency is guilty of a misdemeanor. The penalty for a violation of this code is up to 6 months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.