WOODLAND (CBS13) — Firefighters say they had to come back and put out flames at a Woodland home after a hotspot re-erupted.
The scene was along the 100 block of Antelope Street in Woodland.
Authorities say firefighters responded early Tuesday evening and put out a fire at the house. However, hours after leaving after that first fire, firefighters had to get back into gear for a second fire.
Investigators believe there was a hotspot that wasn’t fully put out, sparking the second fire.
No one was hurt in the fire, Woodland Fire says.
Part of Antelope Street was closed off through the early morning hours into Wednesday.