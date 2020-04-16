Comments
AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — An elderly couple escaped with just minor injuries after their car crashed down a 70-foot cliff and landed in Lake Camanche.
The incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday near the Causeway.
According to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, the couple drove off the cliff and landed in the lake. It’s unclear why they went off the road.
Luckily, the water level at the lake was low and the couple landed in only about four feet of water.
Crews from California Highway Patrol, Jackson Valley Fire, Ione Fire and the sheriff’s office responded to the scene and worked together to rescue the couple.
Authorities say, miraculously, the 83-year-old man and 90-year-old woman only suffered minor injuries in the ordeal.