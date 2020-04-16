IDAHO (CBS13) — An AMBER alert was issued Thursday night for a child abducted from Idaho who may be in the greater-Sacramento area.
Police say 14-year-old Nayeli Miciela Ford was last seen in Rupert, Idaho and may be heading toward Santa Rosa, Calif.
Ford has brown hair and was last seen wearing a hot pink tank top with ruffles, denim shorts, and white/black Addidas shoes. She’s believed to have been abducted by 35-year-old Carmelo Villanueva Galarza and 18-year-old Sergio J. Anaya Alcantar.
Authorities say they may be driving in a Gray 2011 Chevrolet Malibu 4 Door, Idaho License # 2M77260.
The AMBER Alert was issued for Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Yolo, Solano, Napa and Sonoma Counties.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
AMBER Alert – Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Yolo, Solano, Napa, and Sonoma Counties. @ISPHeadquarters IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/9Flt4ZGx1E
— CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) April 17, 2020