IDAHO (CBS13) — An AMBER alert was issued Thursday night for a child abducted from Idaho who may be in the greater-Sacramento area.

Police say 14-year-old Nayeli Miciela Ford was last seen in Rupert, Idaho and may be heading toward Santa Rosa, Calif.

Ford has brown hair and was last seen wearing a hot pink tank top with ruffles, denim shorts, and white/black Addidas shoes. She’s believed to have been abducted by 35-year-old Carmelo Villanueva Galarza and 18-year-old Sergio J. Anaya Alcantar.

Suspects Sergio J. Anaya Alcantar and Carmelo Villanueva Galarza.

Authorities say they may be driving in a Gray 2011 Chevrolet Malibu 4 Door, Idaho License # 2M77260.

The AMBER Alert was issued for Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Yolo, Solano, Napa and Sonoma Counties.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

