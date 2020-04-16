AUBURN (CBS13) – Auburn Police Department officers arrested two teenagers for the second time in three weeks, who, this time, are accused of attempting to steal beer and tobacco from a convenience store and attacking the clerk who tried to stop them.

The teenagers, ages 16 and 17, both face charges of robbery and conspiracy, and the blatant violation of the Placer County Health Officer’s directive to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, police said in a statement.

The clerk suffered moderate injuries.

Auburn Police Chief Ryan Kinnan said the two were taking advantage of conditions created by the shelter-at-home order.

“This pandemic is already difficult enough for our community and business owners. What we do not need now are criminals, such as these two, making things worse,” Auburn Police Chief Ryan Kinnan stated. “We have arrested them twice for violent felonies over the past three weeks. Enough is enough. These two kids are selfish and have taken it upon themselves to exploit our current state to prey upon community members who are just trying to get by.”

The duo’s prior arrest happened on March 23 after they allegedly burglarized a business in the 800 block of Lincoln Way.

The chief said early prisoner released has emboldened criminals.

“Our current situation, as a result of current legislation and the early release of prisoners from state and local levels due to COVID-19, has only created an increased level of empowerment for criminals,” Chief Kinnan added. “Current legislation needs to be changed to address the lack of accountability for today’s criminals. These two are only one example of the number of criminals who commit multiple crimes knowing there is little to no punishment for their actions.”