CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A FedEx delivery driver had his truck stolen in Carmichael early Thursday afternoon, authorities say.
California Highway Patrol’s North Sacramento division says the incident happened while the driver was making his everyday deliveries in the area of Kenneth Avenue and Julie Court. At some point on the route, someone hopped in his truck and took off.
The truck was recovered about five minutes later down not too far down the road.
Almost everything was still inside the truck, officers say, with the only thing missing being an iPad.
No description of the suspect has been released at this point.