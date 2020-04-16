It changed life as we know it and now many are ready to get back to their daily lives.

“I’m going crazy out here, man, you know? Oh, this is totally way over the top. I went to Costco the other day and it was a line to get into Costco,” said Darryl Scott.

“First of all, you can’t really go outside right? Can’t buy no weave, no eyelashes. Now we got a line outside Walmart. It’s just ridiculous,” said Keinna Duncan.

Tasha Barron even set up a home gym of sorts to get the kids up and outside.

“They were up at 6:30 this morning did a 3-mile run, had breakfast, all done,” said Barron.

But keeping the family on a schedule, active and happy is work and it’s clear many are over it with protests around the country and in Northern California. Dozens crowded the park near the Tuolumne County Courthouse Wednesday holding signs as drivers passed by honking.

“It’s a scary and new time so would I like to go back to what is our norm? sure. I’m ready,” said Barron.

But the “norm“ may not be any time soon as coronavirus claimed the lives of nearly 70 people in California just over the last 24 hours.

“We’re not out of the woods. We need to continue to be vigilant, we need to continue to practice physical distancing. We need to continue to not just bend the curve but flatten the curve,” said Governor Newsom.

But flattening the curve is clearly breaking some spirits.

“I’m ready to go back to my normal, I’m ready for my Mom to go back to work, driving me crazy,” said Duncan.