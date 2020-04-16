



— An Alabama man who recovered a photo that traveled more than 100 miles from Mississippi during an Easter tornado is sending it back after the owners were identified on social media.

Daniel Bailey said he was checking his property in Fosters for storm damage on Monday when he saw something odd.

“I thought it was trash and I went to pick up and seen it was a photo,” he told WBMA.

There, in the middle of his 40-acre woods, he found a picture of three small children in Halloween costumes.

“It didn’t even look like it was damaged, it wasn’t even wet,” he said.

Bailey shared the photo on Facebook in hopes of finding the owner. That’s when he learned it belonged to a family in Moss, Mississippi.

Tornado blows pictures 120 miles from Mississippi to Alabama https://t.co/Lw541xZGea — KCCI News (@KCCINews) April 15, 2020

“I’d seen it on Facebook and people had tagged me in it,” said Bridgette Hutchinson, who is the little cheerleader in the photo.

The picture traveled from her family’s Mississippi home that was destroyed by a tornado.

“It was just a shock really, I couldn’t believe that it was found all the way in Alabama,” she said.

Bailey plans to mail it back to the family this week.

“I know it’s a good thing for the family to get back some of those memories,” he said. “They can’t replace everything that was lost, but they can at least get something back.”