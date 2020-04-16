What Are The Potential Coronavirus Dangers At Food Distribution Centers?Even though the coronavirus can live on surfaces for times ranging from a few minutes to a couple of hours, a UCLA professor says the greater risk is for the employees inside the centers and the people they come into contact with not necessarily the products.

Coronavirus Cases At Woodland Nursing Home Continue To GrowOn top of three more deaths cases added since Tuesday, the Yolo County is also reporting 14 new confirmed cases. The county says some of the newly added cases are associated with the nursing facility.

Microwaving Your Masks Won't Kill The Coronavirus, But It May Start A FireThe best way to sanitize your mask is to throw it in the washing machine, not the microwave. Microwaving masks is a fire hazard.

California Gets Shipment Of Hundreds Of New Ventilators From Idaho CompanyHundreds of ventilators arrived in California this week after the state gave hundreds away.