



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As many Californians are adjusting to working at home, food sector workers remain on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to help support food sector workers of essential companies with more than 500 employees who continue to work during this pandemic.

The order will benefit grocery store and fast-food chain workers as well as delivery drivers and agriculture workers by giving two weeks of paid sick leave if they’re ordered to quarantine or isolate.

Workers in the food sector are the unsung heroes of this unprecedented time. I signed an Executive Order that will increase sanitary measures and give 2 weeks of supplemental paid sick leave for #COVID19. Our grocery lines have become our frontlines and must be treated as such. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 16, 2020

The governor called for increased sanitation measures, allowing food facility workers to wash their hands every 30 minutes or as needed.

A few weeks ago, Newsom signed another executive order that provided expanded access to child care for essential workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Child care will be able to prioritize essential workers, including health care professionals, emergency responders, law enforcement officials, and grocery store employees.