Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Leadership, Governor Gavin Newsom


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As many Californians are adjusting to working at home, food sector workers remain on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to help support food sector workers of essential companies with more than 500 employees who continue to work during this pandemic.

The order will benefit grocery store and fast-food chain workers as well as delivery drivers and agriculture workers by giving two weeks of paid sick leave if they’re ordered to quarantine or isolate.

The governor called for increased sanitation measures, allowing food facility workers to wash their hands every 30 minutes or as needed.

A few weeks ago, Newsom signed another executive order that provided expanded access to child care for essential workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Child care will be able to prioritize essential workers, including health care professionals, emergency responders, law enforcement officials, and grocery store employees.

