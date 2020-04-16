



– The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said deputies made the agency’s first re-arrest of an individual who was released early as a result of a statewide emergency zero-bail order issued amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The arrestee was identified as Amanda Rogers, 33, who deputies said was located at 433 S 7th Street, was found to be on searchable probation for prior convictions and was discovered to have stolen property in her possession – including someone else’s mail, a shopping cart and other miscellaneous items.

Rogers was out of custody for only two days, the sheriff’s office said, and now faces charges of first-degree burglary, vandalism and probation violation.

READ: Stanislaus County Files Opposition To Some Pending Zero Bail Inmate Releases

The county recently filed oppositions to fight to keep certain inmates behind bars. The statewide zero bail order was issued to ease jail populations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in those facilities.

“As of today, we’ve been reviewing and filing oppositions to several cases and several defendants trying to ask the court to not set it at zero dollars and keep those people in custody,” John Goold, a spokesperson for the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, said.

The sheriff’s office said Rogers has been arrested no fewer than 10 times dating back to last December and that they are seeking a bail enhancement in this case to keep her behind bars.