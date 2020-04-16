Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs announced a new initiative Thursday to help ease the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Stockton Stong COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund will provide money for low-income families and programs that help them. So far, the mayor’s office has raised $1 million for the fund through $600,000 in private philanthropic donations and $400,000 in pledges.
Through the fund, nonprofits can receive grants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 with checks coming in May.
The city had already launched a $1.2 million coronavirus assistance fund which Tubbs said he wants to match through donations and organizations.