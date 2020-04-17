



– A man arrested after deputies discovered he had broken into a pet clinic in Auburn was linked to several other business burglaries throughout the city, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jeffrey Deets, 29, of Grass Valley, faces charges of burglary and vandalism and the sheriff’s office said the total damage caused at these businesses was at least worth $85,000.

Deets was arrested early Monday when authorities responded to an alarm call at the Auburn Pet Clinic on Flood Road.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found shattered computer screens and several broken items strewn throughout the clinic. Several items belonging to the clinic were found in Deets’ pockets.

ALSO READ: Search On For Men Who Stole Beer At Auburn 7-Eleven, Pushed Clerk

Deets’ vehicle was located a block away from the pet clinic parked in front of MK Automobile on Lincoln Way, authorities said. At least five vehicles at the dealership had their windshields and side-view mirrors smashed, and the facility’s garage door windows were also smashed.

Deputies said they also located footprints on the front glass doors of JeffCo Plumbing and discovered that the Texaco gas station/Extra Mile next door was also vandalized by Deets. The office said a large rock was found lying on the ground in front of the business and several gas pump handles were placed on the ground also.