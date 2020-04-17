



– Isolation during the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t mean romance has to be dead. A Sacramento limo company got creative with ways to effectively socially distance and provide a night “out” for couples.

In quarantine, some would say it’s not as fun to wine and dine at home. For many couples, the end of the week meant a chance to glam up and go out.

“We try to do regular date nights and Fridays have always been our nights,” Amber Haner said.

She’s been working from home since the shelter in place order began. Haner and her fiancé have had a lot of quality time at home since.

“We get to see a little bit more of each other but he’s not home for dinner,” Haner said. “We make it work.”

The couple still misses the feelings of dressing up and going out. That’s a void About Time, LLC limo driver Larry Weininger hopes to fill.

“There will be very little social interaction between me and my customers,” Weininger said, talking about his new social distance date idea. His plans give love birds a chance to cruise around town in style – while simultaneously helping his local business.

“We can either sit around and be miserable that we have no business or we can make a positive spin on it,” he said.

It works like this. Couples pay to have Weininger pick them up in his limo. They get their favorite meal and drinks from a restaurant to go from places like Freeport Wine Country Inn. They’re teaming up with the limo company to offer discounted prices to couples.

“It’s really about the relationships and the friendships we’ve built over the years and continue to,” John Carvalho, owner of Freeport Wine, said.

When the food and drinks are covered, it’s time to head out on the town — without leaving the limo, of course.

“Off we go for a scenic drive around our beautiful Sacramento area where they can enjoy each other’s company,” Weininger said.

He says he can take people to places like the Delta or Folsom Lake. It’s the idea of this that has Haner and her fiancé excited to take part in it in a couple of weeks.

“It gives you the same type of date night just in a slightly different fashion,” Haner said. “You’re able to get out, you don’t have to cook a meal – you get quality time together.”

About Time Limousines told CBS13 masks are worn by drivers throughout the trip and the limousines are constantly sanitized inside and out. The price of this night out is $199.