SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All California State University campuses have temporarily suspended the use of ACT/SAT exams as a factor in admissions for upcoming freshmen.
The university system made the announcement on Friday and comes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has forced schools to cancel in-person classes and move to distance learning.
“This temporary change will ensure equitable access to the university, and should provide some measure of relief to prospective students and their families,” said CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White in a statement.
Instead of SAT or ACT scores, colleges will now be leaning on students’ grade point average in their “a-g” college prep classes.
Other factors for determining admission will also include the number of classes exceeding the minimum “a-g” requirements, household income and extracurricular activities.
CSU officials note that the ACT/SAT requirement is only being suspended for the fall 2021, winter 2022 and spring 2022 admission cycles.