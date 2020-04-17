Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are still looking for a suspect who led them on a short chase in Del Paso Heights early Friday morning.
The incident started around 2:40 a.m., Sacramento police say, when an officer tried to pull over a driver for an unspecified traffic infraction.
A short chase followed, but the vehicle lost a tire near Branch and Cypress streets and stopped. The driver then got out and ran, police say.
Officers set up a perimeter in the area, but the suspect remains on the run.
A passenger who stayed in the vehicle was arrested on a warrant, police say.
Police have not released any information about the driver at this point.