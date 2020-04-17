ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Officers say a young man suspected of robbing an Elk Grove gas station kicked and spit at them while he was being arrested.

The incident happened late Thursday afternoon. Elk Grove police say two teens went into the Valero Gas Station on Elk Grove Boulevard and robbed the clerk. One of the teens made it look like he had a gun.

Police were able to quickly set up a perimeter in the area and the two suspects – an 18-year-old and 17-year-old – were soon found hiding in someone’s backyard.

Officers went in to detain the 18-year-old, identified as Jacob Ortiz-Baetiong, but he allegedly tried to fight them off by kicking and spitting. He was still arrested, though, and was taken to the Sacramento County Jail.

Ortiz-Baetiong is now facing charges of robbery, assault against a peace officer and conspiracy.

The 17-year-old was booked into juvenile hall and is facing robbery charges.