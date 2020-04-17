LATHROP (CBS13) — An improvised explosive device was discovered and dealt with in Lathrop on Thursday, authorities say.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call late in the morning about a suspicious device near the picnic tables outside the Lathrop Senior Center. The caller said the device looked like a small bottle with a wire coming out of it.

Lathrop police evacuated the area while an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team went to check out the device.

Authorities say the device was found to be a “cricket bomb,” a small but dangerous improvised explosive.

The EOD team secured the device and transported it to a safe location where it was detonated.

Exactly who left the device, what whatever its purpose was, is unclear at this point.

Detectives urge people who ever come across a device that looks like this to contact authorities immediately.