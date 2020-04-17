



RIVERBANK (CBS13) – Another suspect who was released as part of the emergency zero-bail order this week has been arrested once again.

On Friday, Cuitlahuac Saldana, 33, was arrested for misdemeanor vandalism after a relative called 911 and said Saldana was armed with a weapon and had been trespassing on their property in the 2900 block of Fern Court in Riverbank.

Saldana was released from custody Monday. He was being held on a misdemeanor charge of violating a domestic violence court order.

The California Judicial Council’s emergency zero-bail order went into effect on Monday afternoon.

Saldana will once again be released until he appears before he’s summoned to answer for his alleged crimes. He has been arrested at least nine times, dating back to December of 2019.