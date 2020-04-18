SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow, several California cities and counties want to get back in business. There’s now a push from local leaders to Governor Gavin Newsom asking him to open up their towns.

These rural elected officials are sending the governor a direct message. They are cautious of COVID-19, but say one size doesn’t fit all on why every community should be shutdown.

A Sutter County board of supervisors chair said businesses and people are financially hurting and that the biggest help they need from the state is the authority to open back up.

“Some of the businesses that support the local community are having some really tough times,” the board chair said. “We expect to be treated a little different than Los Angeles and San Francisco we’re in a different position than they are.”

Sutter County supervisors are holding a special session Sunday to draft a letter to the governor telling him to do a reboot.

Placerville’s vice mayor in a personal opinion statement on social media said he feels his community is edging closer to wanting stay-at-home orders lifted as well.

“Everybody needs to be part of this solution and we need to work together with all our partners,” said Placerville Vice Mayor Dennis Thomas.

It’s becoming a growing trend throughout the state, with several communities standing up and even protesting to get stay-at-home orders lifted.

This new surge comes days after the governor released his 6-point plan to restart California’s economy. A restart the governor insists won’t happen unless health officials strongly weigh in.

These rural communities with few COVID-19 cases are hoping for a stay at home order rescinded as soon as possible.