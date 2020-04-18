  • CBS13On Air

AUBURN (CBS13) — A small plane with at least two people on board has crashed near Auburn late Saturday morning.

The crash happened in a field near the 3800 block of Cedar Mist Lane, northwest of the Auburn Municipal Airport.

Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear at this point, but the FAA has confirmed that an aircraft has crashed.

At least two people were on board the plane, the FAA says. No information has been released about their conditions.

Both the FAA and NTSB will be investigating the crash.

