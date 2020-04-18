Coronavirus RomanceIsolation during the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t mean romance has to be dead. A Sacramento limo company got creative with ways to effectively socially distance and provide a night “out” for couples.

15 hours ago

Emotional Rescue In SnowA child abducted from Idaho was located in the Truckee area and both suspects have been taken into custody, the California Highway Patrol said.

16 hours ago

Zero-Bail Order Prompts Re-ArrestsThe San Joaquin County Jail has released 95 people under the state’s emergency zero bail order.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Twice As Deadly For Black CaliforniansCalifornia State Senator Holly Mitchell says disparities in the black community do exist in our state, especially when the death rate due to coronavirus is twice as high as the population.

16 hours ago

Putting Nursing Homes At Risk?Elderly patients recovering from the coronavirus are getting out of the hospital and sent to skilled nursing facilities.

16 hours ago