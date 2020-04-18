  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department said they arrested a man early Saturday who attempted to burglarize a home and struck the resident with a weapon before being detained by the resident until officers’ arrival.

Stockton police said the suspect, Sarith Torn, 48, drove to the victim’s home in a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier in the day.

Torn faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted burglary, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. on the 2800 Block of Chelmsford Way in the city’s Valley Oak District.

