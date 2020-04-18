



– An Amazon worker in Tracy has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a company spokesperson.

The distribution center employee is in recovery, Amazon spokesman Timothy Carter said, and all of their colleagues have been notified of the diagnosis. The company did not say if any other employees at the facility have been sent home for displaying symptoms.

“We are supporting the individual who is recovering,” Carter said in a statement. “We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site.”

Carter said all employees have unlimited unpaid time off for the month of April and any person who tests positive for COVID-19 will also receive pay for two weeks while they self-isolate or receive treatment.

Carter also said millions of masks have been distributed to employees across the company’s network.

This is another case of distribution centers in Tracy being struck by COVID-19, as Safeway’s Tracy center recently confirmed approximately 51 employees tested positive.