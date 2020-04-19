SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced that 115 inmates and 88 employees in their facilities have tested positive for coronavirus as of April 18.

At least 24 of the 88 employees are from local institutions, including the California Health Care Facility, California State Prison Sacramento, CDCR/CCHCS worksite location in Sacramento County, Folsom State Prison, Mule Creek State Prison, Northern California Youth Correctional Center and Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center in Galt, according to the agency’s numbers.

There were no inmates diagnosed positive at any local CDCR institutions.

The CDCR said beginning Monday, any inmate being released from their custody will be provided a facial covering to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as inmates transition back into the community.

The agency said the California Prison Industry Authority is providing institutions with reusable cloth face barriers and masks.

Facilities that have already received them will release inmates with those face coverings. Facilities that have not yet received them will release inmates with items like bandanas and handkerchiefs to use as face coverings.

The CDCR said it has already completed the expedited release of inmates who had 60 days or less on their sentences and were not incarcerated for a violent crime like a sex offense, or domestic violence.

Any current releases are inmates who have completed their sentences.