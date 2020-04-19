SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A coronavirus shutdown protest at the Capitol is planned for Monday and it’s supposed to be bigger than the one that happened on Friday.

On Friday, people fed up with the stay-at-home restrictions marched 8 miles to the Capitol.

They said they are worried about the millions who have lost their jobs due to the growing pandemic.

Protesters said they want Governor Gavin Newsom to let people get back to work, church and school. Similar rallies are happening all over the country in cities like Denver, Utah and Phoenix, to name a few.

As of Sunday evening, there were over 31,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California along with over 1,170 deaths. Nationwide there were over 759,500 cases and over 40,000 deaths.