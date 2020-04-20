



VACAVILLE (CBS13) — The well kept front lawn. It’s one of those staples that come to mind when you’re thinking of a suburban neighborhood.

“I like to have, you know, homeownership pride. I like that the front of the house looks nice,” Michael Horner, a radiology technologist from Vacaville said.

Horner and his wife Kelly have had a lot on their plates since the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

Horner works at NorthBay Vacaville Hospital and Kelly works at Orchard Post Acute Care, a skilled nursing care facility, as a nurse. Both are working separate and opposite shifts while taking care of their one-and-half-year-old daughter.

So, cutting the grass isn’t the top of the priorities in these unprecedented times.

“We definitely get called in more often because of the pandemic,” Kelly Horner said.

So, next-door neighbor Nancy Knight figured she’d pay it forward to her neighbors by mowing their front lawn.

“I thought, ‘If I can help them out and do one little thing to give them more time, one less thing they have to think about with their baby and them both being on the front lines, I can do that,’ It’s not going to take me any time at all,” Knight said.

Knight isn’t the only one lending a helping mower or weed wacker to support the Horners.

Christain Luna, 17, said he was mowing his family’s yard last week when he decided to add this neighbor’s yard to his list.

“It shows you like just get out there and at least do little things that make the little things matter. And just be there to help out no matter what,” Luna said.

It’s a chore some kids, teens and adults aren’t eager to do on a regular day; let alone being under a stay-at-home order.

Kelly Horner posted on Facebook calling her neighbors angels for cutting their grass.

“Other people also reached out to us, other neighbors, telling us that they can buy us groceries if you don’t have enough time or just order us groceries. [It] definitely helps us a lot,” Kelly Horner said.

It’s a simple push of a lawnmower showing just one example of how many people are coming together to help their neighbors in need.

“The kindness in people really shines. It’s a special thing when you know people out of the kindness of their hearts want to show their appreciation and help out not even asking. It’s just wonderful,” Michael Horner said.