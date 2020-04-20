DAVIS (CBS13) — The City of Davis has canceled its annual Fourth of July festivities over the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials announced the cancelation on Monday.

Davis police noted that, while shelter-at-home guidelines may be relaxed by July 4, they still expect there to be restrictions on large events throughout the summer.

“Unfortunately, Davis just doesn’t have a large enough space that allows the event to go on and still provide adequate protection for everyone to see the fireworks,” said Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel in a statement.

Davis’ Fourth of July cancellation comes as more and more events are either rescheduled as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Picnic Day, UC Davis’ annual open house that brings in thousands of visitors, was supposed to happen this past weekend but was canceled over coronavirus concerns.