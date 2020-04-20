



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department has released the body camera footage of the April 11 incident where a suspect fired at officers.

Detectives released the videos, which consist of several body and in-car camera clips, on Monday. The incident happened along the 7400 block of West Stockton Boulevard, near the Foods Co. shopping center.

Officers had responded to the area to look for a wanted attempted homicide suspect out of Marysville. They spotted the suspect and had him pull over, but he got out and started shooting at officers.

In one of the videos released on Monday, the suspect can be seen getting out of his vehicle, drawing a black handgun, then opening fire.

Two of the officers in the videos released shot back, but the suspect ran off through the parking lot.

The suspect then laid down and started shooting again. However, officers were able to take him down and into custody.

As of Monday, police say the suspect is in stable condition at a local hospital. His name hasn’t been released at this point, but he’ll be booked into Sacramento County Jail once he is medically cleared.

Watch the videos here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLR0Wtq8JGPQabbfmkqv3pG0Qk953uAtIs