



MODESTO (CBS13) — The person suspected of killing a man in a Modesto grocery store parking lot last week was charged with first-degree murder Monday morning.

Salitiuta Alae Matau was arrested in San Francisco last week in connection to the April 9 shooting death of 57-year-old Donald Patterson. Patterson was killed in the FoodMaxx parking lot along the 2000 block of W. Briggsmore Avenue.

Matau was charged with first-degree murder with the special circumstances of committing murder during an attempted carjacking, murder during an attempted robbery, and murder to further the activities of a criminal street gang. The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s office said the attempted carjacking and robbery charges involve three victims: Donald Patterson, Damien McGee, and an unidentified woman, Jane Doe.

The defendant is set to be arraigned on April 22.

Detectives also arrested 19-year-old Kahlil Thorne on homicide and attempted robbery charges the day of the crime. He was booked in the Stanislaus County Jail.