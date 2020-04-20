



STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton police are asking for the public’s help to identify four suspects who allegedly punched a clerk and stole vape pens from a business.

On April 14, 2020, around 12:30 p.m., four people walked into a business in the 3200 block of Pacific Avenue. When they entered the business, two suspects jumped over the counter to the store and began stealing disposable nicotine vape pens, according to the Stockton Police Department.

An employee of the store tried to stop one of the suspects but was unsuccessful. The suspect, who was wearing a white t-shirt, allegedly punched the employee. The suspects then left in a 2000’s silver Ford Mustang and headed towards Harding Way.

Here’s how police described the suspects:

Suspect 1: A Hispanic or Asian male, approximately 18 years of age, 5′-5’05”, weighing 110-120 lbs, short black hair, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, tan pants, white shoes and a black backpack.

Suspect 2: A Hispanic or Asian male, approximately 18 years of age, 5’06”-508″, weighing 140-150 lbs, with black hair, last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, grey zip-up style hooded sweatshirt.

Suspect 3: A Hispanic or Asian male, approximately 18-20 years of age, 5’09”-6’00”, weighing 170-180 lbs, with short black hair, last seen wearing a green long sleeve shirt, black pants, white tennis shoes and a red scarf.

Suspect 4: A Hispanic or Asian male, approximately 18-20 years of age, 5’09”-6’00”, weighing 160-170 lbs, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, green pants, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Detective Almanza at 209-937-5427 or email Amador.Almanza@Stocktonca.Gov.

Those who call can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward. They should call Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600, submit a tip online using the Stockton PD’s Website at StocktonPD.org, or download the P3 Tips Mobile App.