Sacramento Gets $89.6 Million Stimulus Check From Feds To Help With Economic Recovery From CoronavirusThe City of Sacramento woke up to a welcome sight on Tuesday - a large deposit of cash from the federal government.

Gov. Newsom Launches New Website, Initiative 'Californians For All' For People Who Want To Volunteer, suggests ways people can help and steers them to nonprofits.

Wildfires Ding California In New 'State Of The Air' Report From American Lung AssociationThe air quality in the United States is dramatically declining, leaving about 150 million people -- nearly half of America's population -- breathing unhealthy, heavily polluted air, according to the newly released "State of the Air" 2020 report by the American Lung Association.

Northern California Burglary Suspect Charged With Looting During EmergencyA man arrested in Northern California for allegedly burglarizing at least two businesses faces the unusual charge of looting during a state of emergency — a charge that carries an enhanced sentence of at least six months in jail.