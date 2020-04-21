



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol will now deny all event permit requests at state facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued to CBS13 Tuesday, the agency said: “In the interest of public safety and the health of all Californians during the COVID-19 pandemic, effective immediately the California Highway Patrol will deny any permit requests for events or activities at all state facilities, to include the State Capitol, until public health officials have determined it is safe to gather again.”

This comes a day after a large group gathered at the capitol to protest the statewide stay-at-home order. The CHP did have a presence during the protest but did not issue any citations or make arrests even though protesters congregated outside of their vehicles in large groups.

The permit for that planned protest was granted by the Capitol Protection Unit from CHP. The governor said he thought it was allowed based on protestors staying in their cars.

“My understanding is the protest that CHP has supported has social distancing, physical distancing, that was allowable on the basis of people being in their vehicles and not congregating as a group,” Newsom said.

According to the CHP, the permits for such events are issued to provide safe environments for protests, but “that is not what occurred yesterday, and the CHP has taken that experience into account.”

A spokesperson for Sacramento County, Janna Haynes, made it clear to CBS13, gatherings of this size aren’t safe.

“It’s really important that people continue to social distance, not to gather, to work together to flatten the curve so we can all move into a place where we feel a lot more normal,” Haynes said.