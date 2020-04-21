SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento woke up to a welcome sight on Tuesday – a large deposit of cash from the federal government.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted a photo of the $89,623,427 deposit that will help jumpstart Sacramento’s economy.

This $89,623,427 stimulus check from the federal government starts our economic recovery. It can't be used to fill budget holes, and must be spent by Dec. 31. My goal is to use it to carry out the #MeasureU goals of growing our economy in way that uplifts all our neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/rw9SE0QrVY — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) April 21, 2020

Steinberg has said that he wants the federal money used for a variety of Measure U goals, like helping with Sacramento’s housing crisis and redeveloping some major corridors.

The federal money cannot be sued to fill budget holes, Steinberg said.

Sacramento also has to use the money by the end of the year, the feds stipulate.

The infusion of cash comes from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund available to larger cities.