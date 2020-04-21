  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento woke up to a welcome sight on Tuesday – a large deposit of cash from the federal government.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted a photo of the $89,623,427 deposit that will help jumpstart Sacramento’s economy.

Steinberg has said that he wants the federal money used for a variety of Measure U goals, like helping with Sacramento’s housing crisis and redeveloping some major corridors.

The federal money cannot be sued to fill budget holes, Steinberg said.

Sacramento also has to use the money by the end of the year, the feds stipulate.

The infusion of cash comes from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund available to larger cities.

  1. Anonymous says:
    April 21, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    Would be nice to know if any of the other cities in the greater area (such as Citrus Heights, Folsom, Elk Grove, etc.) are getting anything.

