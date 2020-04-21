



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As the school year slips away, state leaders are racing to provide students the resources they need to continue learning that was interrupted by the coronavirus.

Conversations are underway about what school could look like next year.

With the state more confident about its ability to control the spread of coronavirus, Governor Newsom says officials is already talking about how schools could reopen in a physically distant way next school year.

“There’s no way we’re going to be able to keep kinder and first-grade kids six feet apart,” said Chris Evans, Natomas Unified Superintendent.

His focus has been on getting through this school year, through distance learning.

READ: Woodland Nursing Home Reports 64 Coronavirus Cases, 6 Deaths

“I wish there was a way we could deliver on what the state is asking us to do,” he said.

The governor has shed some light on his plans for fall, which could include students splitting the school day into morning and afternoon shifts, or staggering lunch, gym and recess.

“There just isn’t the square footage for us to be able to do that,” said Evans.

Evans is already looking at building plans to see if his district could deliver on the state requests come this fall.

“There’s probably three or four options we could consider, and all of them have significant downsides. Some of them would lead to the absolute bankruptcy of the school district,” said Evans.

State leaders also talked about building portable modules outside schools which would mean a need for more teachers amid a teacher shortage.

ALSO: Manteca School Resource Officers Shifting Focus To Enforcement Of Coronavirus Social Distancing

“Financially, most districts couldn’t afford that,” said Evans. “But where do you get the teachers? There aren’t enough universities cranking out enough teachers with the appropriate credentials.”

Sacha Monpere, a Sacramento parent said, “We need to do what we need to do.”

Parents we spoke with say, they’re struggling to keep kids engaged at home, but it may be even harder to keep kids apart while at school.

“It’ll be a challenge especially in Sacramento because we have very crowded classrooms already,” said Monpere.

Joe Rubin, another parent said, “We have to get creative and that might mean shifts for some of the class and afternoon shifts for the rest of the class. I think everyone would like to see school back in place if it’s safe.”

CBS13 has learned some of the state funding will go to education through distance learning.

The governor says he plans to work with the states teacher unions in the coming months to come up with possible scenarios for returning to classrooms.