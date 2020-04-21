



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Governor Gavin Newsom says returning to normal after this coronavirus pandemic won’t happen anytime soon.

He empathizes with neighbors who are protesting his stay-at-home orders. But with other states slowly starting to open up, will there more of an uprising, as people grow frustrated that California is keeping its restrictions in place?

Governor Newsom said, “if you live in a community where you think you are okay, and we’ve got this, I hope you’ll disabuse yourself from that. Practicing physical distancing has worked but if we pull back too quickly those numbers will go through the roof.”

This, as states like Georgia and Florida have begun lifting coronavirus limits, opening gyms, barbershops, and nail salons.

After protests against the shelter in place took over the capitol Monday, psychology professor Alison Ledgerwood from UC Davis says it’s possible people will get increasingly frustrated that California isn’t opening up like other states.

Fatigue is a real problem that we have to think about. She says the majority of our community supports the stay at home order and will follow the rules. But as time goes on, more may disobey.

“Humans are innately social creatures, we need it to function, to thrive,” she said.

And if California does see more uprisings, how will leaders manage? Tess Deterding with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says when it comes to enforcement, law enforcement is reactive by nature.

“We respond to 911 calls because someone called and said ‘we need your help.’ We can’t anticipate problems, however, we can prepare for worst-case scenarios, certainly,” Deterding said.

And to prepare, law enforcement across the area is in communication and keeping an eye on how things are changing, including Monday’s protest.

“Where do we go from here? And what does the next step look like? What’s our response to that? Like the protest yesterday, and some of those issues that are starting to come up, it just reinforces those conversations,” said Deterding.

Deterding went on to say, at this point, law enforcement is still focusing on educating, not interfering, but she calls the situation unprecedented.