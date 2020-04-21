'Angel' Donor's $1.8 Million Gift Saves Sacramento Roller DerbyA wealthy donor who insists on remaining anonymous bought a $1.8 million warehouse to save Sacramento Roller Derby from becoming homeless.

Poll: Majority Of Americans Wouldn’t Feel Safe Attending Games Without Coronavirus VaccineWith the distinct possibility of pro sports resuming in empty venues, a recent poll suggests a majority of U.S. fans wouldn't feel safe attending games anyway without a COVID-19 vaccine.

NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace: Kyle Larson Deserves Second ChanceThe only African American driver in NASCAR, Bubba Wallace, said he believes Kyle Larson's apology for using the N-word during a virtual racing event Sunday was sincere and that Larson deserves a second chance.

A's Minor League Manager Off Ventilator In Coronavirus FightOakland Athletics minor league manager Webster Garrison has resumed breathing completely on his own for the first time in more than three weeks and no longer requires a ventilator as he fights the coronavirus, his fiancee said Thursday.