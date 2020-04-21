Comments
LODI (CBS13) — A 26-year-old Lodi man is facing multiple firearms charges after police were called to an apartment for a fight last week.
Police say officers responded to the apartment on the 400 block of East Locust Street around 8:30 a.m. on April 16. One of the responding officers, Corporal Bristow, noticed handgun ammunition inside the apartment and found out 26-year-old Miguel Garcia is prohibited from owning a firearm because of prior convictions.
Detectives later served a search warrant at the apartment and found an “unserialized” handgun.
They took Garcia into custody and booked him on firearm and gang charges.