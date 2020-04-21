SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California is trying to make it easier for people who are healthy to volunteer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Urging people to help those affected by the virus, Governor Newsom on Tuesday, along with the state’s Chief Service Officer, Josh Fryday, announced a new initiative and accompanying website called “Californians For All.” The website, which can be found here: https://californiavolunteers.ca.gov/get-involved/covid-19/, breaks down the areas of volunteering into six areas:

Support Food Banks & Shelters

Donate Blood

Check in on neighbors

Support Nonprofits

Join the California Health Corps

Deliver Meals to Seniors in Need

Each area has a page that suggests some ways people can help. Most pages steer them to nonprofits partnering with the state, including Meals on Wheels, California Association of Food Banks, AABB blood bank locator, the California Health Corps, and Philanthropy CA.

Those who want to check on seniors are given some pointers on how to do this, plus access to PDF they can print and leave at people’s homes, letting them know who they are and how they can be reached.

People who sign up to volunteer can also receive weekly emails to connect people with, “not just state priorities, but to local priorities and opportunity,” said Fryday. “You could sign up for food banks for delivering meals or tutoring, or helping and shelter facilities, and many other activities,” Fryday added.