SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives are still looking for the people suspected of trying to carjack a woman in her Hummer, causing chaos and a crash in North Sacramento last week.

The incident happened early last Wednesday afternoon near Norwood and Jessie avenues.

Sacramento police say a woman had stopped near the intersection when a man went up and broke out the rear driver-side window. He then leaned into the car and tried to take her purse, but she hit the gas and crashed into a bystander.

The suspect was ejected in the crash, but a silver Infiniti QX60 pulled up and someone inside got out and carried him back to the vehicle. They then took off.

A look at surveillance cameras revealed that the suspects appear to have been casing the Hummer driver as she left a nearby check cashing store.

Investigators say the plate on the getaway car was 85823K2, but it was stolen off of a car out of Walnut Grove.

No other description of the suspects has been released at this point, but investigators say they may be from Oakland.