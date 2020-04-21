



SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — San Joaquin County Public Health Officer is considering a plan to allow golf courses to re-open during the coronavirus crisis.

Doctor Maggie Park’s public health order has left the county’s 10 golf closed, fueling some tense debates with County Supervisor Tom Patti.

Now Supervisor Patti has made more of a truce with her.

“I understand her position,” Patti said. “It’s a massive responsibility she has and it rests on her shoulder.”

The two have agreed on a framework to re-open San Joaquin county golf courses with social distancing still intact.

“So you can really arrive, you can check-in, you can get on the golf course, and never cross anybody’s path,” Patti said.

Patti has proposed a nearly 50-point checklist for social distancing guidelines to limit interaction by all golfers. The idea, Patti says, is to bring back hundreds of jobs to the 10 closed golf courses in San Joaquin County.

Joe Smith runs Stockton’s Swenson Park golf course where 30 employees are currently furloughed.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do with any business is furlough those employees,” Smith said.

Now a plan to bring those San Joaquin County jobs back, amid this Coronavirus crisis. San Joaquin county’s public health order could soon allow people back to the golf course.

Doctor Park said she could have an announcement on the opening of golf courses before next Tuesday’s San Joaquin County Supervisor’s meeting.