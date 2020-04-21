SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Despite spending more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic, Americans are spending more on security systems, says one industry expert.

While you might think Americans typically pay for more security services while they’re out of the home, they are spending more, according to Christian Cerda, CEO of security company SimpliSafe. Cerda says SimpliSafe has seen sales surge more than 50 percent, despite the majority of Americans being ordered to stay home, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Cerda points to two factors driving this uptick: The first is that Americans are seeking more peace of mind about their environment. The other, Cerda says, is that with Americans finding more time at home, they spending more time on home-improvement projects, such as security.