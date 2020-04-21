



WOODLAND (CBS13) — A Woodland man who was released from jail nearly two weeks ago due to the coronavirus zero bail schedule has been charged with multiple new felonies.

The Yolo County District Attorney says 27-year-old Jacob Dakota James was in custody as part of his 18-month sentence for auto theft and carrying a concealed weapon.

James was released on April 9 as part of the statewide zero bail order and is accused of committing multiple felonies in the days after he was released.

According to a criminal complaint filed on Monday, James allegedly committed separate auto thefts on April 9, 13, and 18. He’s also accused of looting on those three dates and evading a peace officer on the 18. Additionally, he’s suspected of possessing burglary tools, resisting arrest, and violating the public health order three times.

Authorities say as part of his sentencing from last August, James was also under “mandatory supervision” after his release.

He’s now being held at the Yolo County Jail and is set to be arraigned on Wednesday. James no longer qualifies for the zero bail release because of the severity of his charges.